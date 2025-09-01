OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 51,491 MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR $MNSO

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNSO. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 9,201,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,835,000 after buying an additional 3,992,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,780,000. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 554,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after buying an additional 151,364 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 218,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 148,170 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MINISO Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Dbs Bank raised shares of MINISO Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $26.20 in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

Shares of MNSO stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.17. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $27.71.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($1.52). The business had revenue of $692.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 12.63%. Equities research analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2896 per share. This represents a yield of 230.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.40%.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

