Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 234.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $39,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $43,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $150.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.10 and a 200-day moving average of $162.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.23. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $233.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.88%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

