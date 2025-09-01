Nutanix $NTNX Shares Sold by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC reduced its holdings in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,520 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 34.6% in the first quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 22,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 13,798 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 936,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,357,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.07.

In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $152,733.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 209,070 shares in the company, valued at $15,205,661.10. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Virginia Gambale sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,740. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,491,492 shares of company stock valued at $421,797,778 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $67.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 105.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.90. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $83.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $653.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.48 million. Nutanix had a net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

