Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys 44,468 Shares of Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,468 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Okta worth $13,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $1,534,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Okta by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 265,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,944,000 after purchasing an additional 154,114 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Okta by 384.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 82,475 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $23,496,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Okta by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Price Performance

OKTA opened at $92.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.31. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $127.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $728,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Okta had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Okta

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,567,360. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 7,067 shares in the company, valued at $706,700. This trade represents a 56.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,594 shares of company stock worth $8,382,790 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.