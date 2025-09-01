NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,684 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of NMI worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the first quarter worth $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in NMI during the first quarter worth $47,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in NMI during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in NMI by 104.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $852,320.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 409,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,371.52. The trade was a 4.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. Barclays raised their target price on NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

NMI Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $39.35 on Monday. NMI Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 55.57%.The business had revenue of $149.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

