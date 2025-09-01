Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Acquires 74,579 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,579 shares during the quarter. Vistra comprises 4.7% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $29,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Vistra by 1.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $341,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,021,000 after acquiring an additional 57,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $8,637,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 255,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,084,418. This represents a 16.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $4,291,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 75,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,037,649.82. This trade represents a 24.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VST. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Vistra and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price target on Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Melius started coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vistra from $145.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.43.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $189.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.09. The company has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.90 and a twelve month high of $216.85.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. On average, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

