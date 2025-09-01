NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $120.00 target price on shares of NetEase and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

NTES opened at $136.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.10. The firm has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67. NetEase has a 1 year low of $75.85 and a 1 year high of $141.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 137.2% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in NetEase by 266.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in NetEase in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in NetEase by 1,415.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

