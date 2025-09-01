Nantahala Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Titan Machinery Inc. $TITN

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. Titan Machinery accounts for 1.1% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 7.02% of Titan Machinery worth $27,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 6,432.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TITN opened at $20.00 on Monday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $461.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $546.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.80 million. Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. Titan Machinery has set its FY 2026 guidance at -2.000–1.500 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Titan Machinery from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

