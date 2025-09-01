Nantahala Capital Management LLC Purchases 320,000 Shares of Elutia Inc. $ELUT

Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,184,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 7.82% of Elutia worth $8,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELUT. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elutia during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Elutia by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,034,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Elutia by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,136,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 276,300 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elutia by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after buying an additional 306,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elutia in the first quarter worth $51,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Elutia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Elutia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ ELUT opened at $2.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. Elutia Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $5.12.

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Elutia Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elutia Company Profile

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.

