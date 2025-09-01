Nantahala Capital Management LLC Buys 200,000 Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. $FBIO

Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) by 159.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 1.10% of Fortress Biotech worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 11.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 28,314 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 101.8% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 46,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 23,419 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 80,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 28.4% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 45,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Fortress Biotech from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $2.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $76.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 301.81% and a negative net margin of 24.84%.The firm had revenue of $16.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.

