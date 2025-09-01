Nantahala Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,482,252 Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMLX

Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 102.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,934,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482,252 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 157.0% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 169,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 103,600 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP lifted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP now owns 187,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 38,684 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 290,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 80,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Leerink Partners raised Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $9.38 on Monday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.