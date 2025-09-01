Morphware (XMW) Price Hits $0.0357

Morphware (XMW) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, Morphware has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One Morphware token can currently be purchased for about $0.0357 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Morphware has a total market cap of $25.59 million and approximately $176.91 thousand worth of Morphware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Morphware Token Profile

Morphware launched on September 16th, 2024. Morphware’s total supply is 1,232,922,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 717,150,079 tokens. Morphware’s official website is www.morphware.com. Morphware’s official Twitter account is @morphwareai.

Buying and Selling Morphware

According to CryptoCompare, “Morphware (XMW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morphware has a current supply of 1,232,922,769 with 823,702,984 in circulation. The last known price of Morphware is 0.03577769 USD and is down -2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $180,742.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.morphware.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morphware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morphware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morphware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

