Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Acquired by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 392.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,811,000 after buying an additional 13,755,181 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $866,843,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,964,000 after buying an additional 3,454,174 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $189,930,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,734,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,337,000 after buying an additional 2,002,640 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.93. The stock has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.44. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

