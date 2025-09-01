Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Stake Lowered by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,759,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 100.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 82.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $216.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $270.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down from $335.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $373.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.91.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $180.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12-month low of $151.95 and a 12-month high of $365.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.25.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO James Woys bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,176.14. This trade represents a 15.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,719.94. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

