Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Shares Purchased by Durable Capital Partners LP

Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,899 shares during the quarter. Molina Healthcare accounts for about 1.6% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP owned approximately 1.00% of Molina Healthcare worth $178,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,923,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 177,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,560,000 after purchasing an additional 102,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 82,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOH. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $364.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.91.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $180.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.34 and a 200-day moving average of $273.25. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52 week low of $151.95 and a 52 week high of $365.23.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys bought 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,559,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 74,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,176.14. This represents a 15.54% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,719.94. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

