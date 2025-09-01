Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.0909.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCW. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

In other news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 102,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $645,472.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 88,196 shares in the company, valued at $555,634.80. This trade represents a 53.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $207,831.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,578,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,065,285.50. This represents a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 144,836 shares of company stock worth $905,262 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at about $12,415,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,392,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 27.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,166,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,745 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,140,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after buying an additional 958,479 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 91.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,955,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after buying an additional 934,611 shares during the period.

Shares of MCW stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $265.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.83 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Mister Car Wash has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

