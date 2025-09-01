Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.0909.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCW. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MCW
Insider Transactions at Mister Car Wash
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at about $12,415,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,392,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 27.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,166,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,745 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,140,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after buying an additional 958,479 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 91.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,955,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after buying an additional 934,611 shares during the period.
Mister Car Wash Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of MCW stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $265.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.83 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Mister Car Wash has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Mister Car Wash Company Profile
Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mister Car Wash
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Auto Tariffs Are Coming Down: 3 Stocks to Benefit Soon
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.