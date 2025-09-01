Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. $MLYS Shares Acquired by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 787,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,234 shares during the quarter. Mineralys Therapeutics comprises 0.5% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 1.21% of Mineralys Therapeutics worth $12,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 9,602.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mineralys Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Jon Congleton sold 15,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $230,476.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 846,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,336.55. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $165,829.94. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 97,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,463.13. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,051 shares of company stock worth $1,776,262. Company insiders own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLYS. Guggenheim set a $48.00 price objective on Mineralys Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Mineralys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MLYS stock opened at $15.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $18.38.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

Featured Articles

