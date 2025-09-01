Michelson Medical Research Foundation Inc. Invests $2.62 Million in Manchester United Ltd. $MANU

Michelson Medical Research Foundation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manchester United Ltd. (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000. Manchester United accounts for approximately 2.1% of Michelson Medical Research Foundation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Manchester United by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manchester United during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Manchester United during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Manchester United by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Manchester United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Manchester United Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $17.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50. Manchester United Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.13 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 22.40% and a negative net margin of 10.09%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Manchester United has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manchester United Ltd. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manchester United

(Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

