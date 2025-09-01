Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Metsera from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Metsera in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Metsera from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Metsera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Metsera Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Metsera stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.47. Metsera has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $47.40.

Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metsera

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Metsera by 100.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Metsera during the first quarter worth $76,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metsera during the second quarter worth $77,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Metsera during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in shares of Metsera by 32.6% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period.

About Metsera

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

