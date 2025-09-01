MetLife, Inc. $MET Shares Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 422,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,192 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in MetLife by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

MetLife Price Performance

MET opened at $81.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 38.47%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

