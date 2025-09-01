Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Receives C$46.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.50.

MX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Methanex Price Performance

In other news, Director Rich Sumner acquired 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$50.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,907.36. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MX stock opened at C$48.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$48.15. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$36.10 and a 52-week high of C$78.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Methanex Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

