Metavasi Capital LP Grows Position in Blend Labs, Inc. $BLND

Metavasi Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,554,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the quarter. Blend Labs comprises approximately 11.8% of Metavasi Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Metavasi Capital LP’s holdings in Blend Labs were worth $18,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLND. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Blend Labs by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 6.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 0.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,209,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 7.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Blend Labs by 18.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

BLND stock opened at $3.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $937.11 million, a P/E ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.25. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 million. Blend Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BLND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Blend Labs from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

In other news, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 696,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,236.26. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 311,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $904,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,754,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,686,747.90. The trade was a 5.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,383 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

