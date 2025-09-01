Metavasi Capital LP Acquires 6,545 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Metavasi Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the quarter. Hims & Hers Health makes up 3.6% of Metavasi Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Metavasi Capital LP owned about 0.09% of Hims & Hers Health worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 64,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,403,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,920,000 after purchasing an additional 700,100 shares during the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,580,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 633.2% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 725,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after buying an additional 626,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $114,486.63. Following the transaction, the insider owned 150,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,538.50. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 2,100 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $120,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 278,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,028,178.08. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,395,428 shares of company stock valued at $71,753,898 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $42.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.14. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 9.63%.The business had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

