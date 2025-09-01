Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Bought by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,129 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 145,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,118,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 84.2% in the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 27,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Medtronic by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,141,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $102,581,000 after purchasing an additional 221,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $92.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.31 and a 200 day moving average of $88.02. The firm has a market cap of $118.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $96.25.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 78.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Wolfe Research raised shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. William Blair upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

View Our Latest Report on Medtronic

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.