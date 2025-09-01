Mears Group (LON:MER) Insider Purchases £34,900 in Stock

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report) insider Jim Clarke bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 349 per share, for a total transaction of £34,900.

Shares of Mears Group stock opened at GBX 343 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 379.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 384.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of £286.35 million, a P/E ratio of 702.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26. Mears Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 322 and a twelve month high of GBX 421.37.

Mears Group (LON:MER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 28.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mears Group had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 21.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mears Group plc will post 32.5150732 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mears Group from GBX 500 to GBX 510 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 510.

Mears Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

