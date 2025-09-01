Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases New Position in Nutanix $NTNX

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,736 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,086,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,833,000 after purchasing an additional 269,866 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,423,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,218,000 after buying an additional 423,249 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Nutanix by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,778,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,175,000 after buying an additional 291,188 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,467,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,455,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,065,000 after purchasing an additional 591,892 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Price Performance

Nutanix stock opened at $67.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 105.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.81 and its 200-day moving average is $71.90. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $83.36.

Insider Activity

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $653.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.48 million. Nutanix had a net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.63%. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,480,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $420,954,670.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,480,468 shares in the company, valued at $420,954,747.08. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Virginia Gambale sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,740. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,491,492 shares of company stock valued at $421,797,778 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NTNX

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.