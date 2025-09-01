Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $5.04 Million Investment in Warby Parker Inc. $WRBY

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 276,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Warby Parker by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 231.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Warby Parker

In other Warby Parker news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $141,360.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,349.24. This trade represents a 11.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,347 shares in the company, valued at $711,793.17. This trade represents a 63.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock worth $2,607,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRBY. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.06.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

NYSE WRBY opened at $26.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.72 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.97. Warby Parker Inc. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $29.73.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

