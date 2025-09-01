Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $111.56 Million in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,425,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,559,000. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 2.0% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,616,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,817,022 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Charles Schwab by 595.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,488,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262,309 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Charles Schwab by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,002,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749,728 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Charles Schwab by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,422,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $440,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $2,359,239.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,592.09. The trade was a 29.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,265.63. This represents a 34.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,009 shares of company stock valued at $28,717,464 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:SCHW opened at $95.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.88. The company has a market capitalization of $174.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.16 and a 52-week high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

