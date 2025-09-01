Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $36,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 366.7% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 650.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,472.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,646.00 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,413.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2,291.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,817.22.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

