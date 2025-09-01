Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $7.50 Million Stake in Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,671 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Brinker International worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EAT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 1,714.3% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman sold 8,325 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $1,307,025.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,085. The trade was a 22.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total value of $1,703,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 99,297 shares in the company, valued at $16,916,236.92. The trade was a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,325 shares of company stock worth $9,954,705. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $155.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.62. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $192.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.02. Brinker International had a return on equity of 211.86% and a net margin of 7.12%.The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

