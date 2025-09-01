Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 726.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $70.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.95.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,248. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,636 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price target on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

