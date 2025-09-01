Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,845 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Flutter Entertainment worth $50,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1,159.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 228,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,042,000 after acquiring an additional 210,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 672,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,844,000 after acquiring an additional 130,313 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLUT. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “add” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $350.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flutter Entertainment news, Director Christine M. Mccarthy sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.12, for a total value of $64,447.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,463.08. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 4,097 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.91, for a total value of $1,253,313.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,367,813.50. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,851 shares of company stock valued at $7,361,377 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:FLUT opened at $307.73 on Monday. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 1-year low of $196.88 and a 1-year high of $313.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.11. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.30.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.87. Flutter Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.96%.The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Flutter Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $245.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

