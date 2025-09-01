Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 67,216 Wayfair Inc. $W

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Wayfair as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of W. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Wayfair by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Wayfair by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,540,000 after acquiring an additional 47,326 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $8,244,000. Benchstone Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $16,149,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $900,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $74.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.26. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 2.95. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.94.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 199,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $15,638,683.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 544,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,655,323.20. The trade was a 26.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 199,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $15,634,684.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 544,137 shares in the company, valued at $42,660,340.80. The trade was a 26.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,240,204 shares of company stock worth $81,706,986 over the last 90 days. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on W. UBS Group increased their price objective on Wayfair from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wayfair from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Wayfair from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on W

Wayfair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.