Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 32,880 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 59.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,633 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,880 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 18,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 67.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 431 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 529 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised Best Buy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

Best Buy Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of BBY stock opened at $73.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $103.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.82 and its 200 day moving average is $71.23.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%.The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 104.97%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $53,195,212.95. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 196,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,495. The trade was a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

