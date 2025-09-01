Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires Shares of 609,752 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company $GT

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 609,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 147.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,799.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GT opened at $8.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

