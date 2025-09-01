Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MCFT. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MCFT

Mastercraft Boat Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $21.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $357.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercraft Boat has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.45 million. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 2.48%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Mastercraft Boat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.40 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercraft Boat

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 260.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 6,422.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.