Main Street Capital Corporation $MAIN Shares Sold by First Financial Bankshares Inc

First Financial Bankshares Inc cut its holdings in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Insider Activity at Main Street Capital

In related news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 13,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $811,231.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,198.62. This represents a 7.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $940,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,018.45. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of MAIN opened at $66.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.76. Main Street Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $67.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 96.16% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $143.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAIN. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.