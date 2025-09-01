MAI Capital Management Trims Position in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group were worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BWIN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,232,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,650 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,668,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Baldwin Insurance Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,647,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,307,000 after acquiring an additional 642,104 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $77,164,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,689,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BWIN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised Baldwin Insurance Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Baldwin Insurance Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baldwin Insurance Group

In related news, CFO Bradford Hale bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $287,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 144,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,606.48. The trade was a 7.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Morgan Roche sold 26,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $1,069,027.53. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,467.91. The trade was a 38.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,211 shares of company stock worth $10,810,267. Insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:BWIN opened at $31.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.62. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -109.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $378.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.38 million. Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 1.22%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baldwin Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.