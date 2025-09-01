MAI Capital Management Sells 954 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 34,655.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,901,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,345,000 after buying an additional 2,892,660 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $661,771,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 128.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,585,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,480,000 after buying an additional 890,440 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,805,000 after buying an additional 601,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 811.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 637,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,806,000 after buying an additional 567,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $304.05 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $267.79 and a one year high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $304.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

