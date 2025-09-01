MAI Capital Management Sells 3,942 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

MAI Capital Management cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $11,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 792.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 402,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,004,000 after purchasing an additional 357,232 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 87,072.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,159,000 after acquiring an additional 202,009 shares during the period. St. Clair Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,238,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,093,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,433,000 after acquiring an additional 194,941 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $24,669,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $141.86 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $144.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.2333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

