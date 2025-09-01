MAI Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Investment Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 12,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $67.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.31. The stock has a market cap of $112.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $68.60.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

