MAI Capital Management Buys 6,781 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF $VRP

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $8,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 171,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 173,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $24.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

