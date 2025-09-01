MAI Capital Management Acquires 8,934 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF worth $8,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 171.2% during the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 79.5% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Price Performance

FNDX stock opened at $25.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.96. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $25.83.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

