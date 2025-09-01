Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,026,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,951 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $51,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,402 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,936,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,273,000 after acquiring an additional 131,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 836,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,127,000 after buying an additional 35,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:MGY opened at $24.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $318.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.58 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MGY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

