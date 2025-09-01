Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. $ALEX

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 182,845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

ALEX opened at $19.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

About Alexander & Baldwin

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.11%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

