Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 8,458 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,458 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CP. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $76.23 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $87.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 28.05%.The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CP. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

