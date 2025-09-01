Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 292,157 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Magnetar Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 98.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 292,157 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,268. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $310,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,646.19. The trade was a 58.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,586 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,509 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $105.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.12. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $79.53 and a 1 year high of $108.94. The company has a market cap of $156.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

