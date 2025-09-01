Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Hub Group, Inc. $HUBG

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hub Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Hub Group by 43.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Hub Group by 40.5% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hub Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUBG. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised Hub Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.35.

Shares of HUBG opened at $37.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $905.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.53 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.65%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Hub Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

