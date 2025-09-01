Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Dillard’s, Inc. $DDS

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dillard’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,823,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Dillard’s by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,623,000 after acquiring an additional 21,199 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Dillard’s by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Dillard’s by 3,989.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 36,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $368.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $394.33.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

NYSE DDS opened at $531.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.44. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $282.24 and a twelve month high of $553.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Dillard’s Profile

(Free Report)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.