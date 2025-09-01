Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 0.8%

CHDN opened at $103.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.80. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $150.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.07. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 15.22%.The firm had revenue of $934.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHDN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

